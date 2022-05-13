Is EcoPlus Fuel Saver a Scam? It Sure Looks Like One

After a little bit of digging, it appears there are two companies that could be one and the same behind closed doors, which raises concerns that they may be running a scam. The websites, logos, and information are almost identical for EcoPlus and EcoChip. The products themselves are also the same with just a name change. Even the customer reviews are identical. There isn't much information online about a company name change. It appears as though the company made some slight tweaks and a name change to try and reach more people. Buyers should definitely beware.