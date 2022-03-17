How Oil and Gas Investment Scams Work and How To Avoid Them

A number of factors can cause oil prices to spike. As we saw in 2021, gas prices skyrocketed at the pump as more cars came to the road as COVID-19 restrictions were eased. Whereas demand also blew up as drivers jostled to fill their tanks, the supply end was constrained because the pandemic had caused oil companies to reduce drilling. Unfavorable weather conditions added to the challenge, with refineries in some parts of the country unable to operate normally.