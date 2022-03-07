Is It a Good Time to Buy Into the Energy Sector Amid Surging Oil Prices?

Meanwhile, the cost of U.S. crude oil temporarily spiked to $130 per barrel overnight on March 6 (again, the highest level since 2008). However, the surge didn’t last. Rebecca Babin, a senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth, told reporters, “Crude is coming off the highs following comments from Germany saying they have no plans to halt Russian energy imports, indications that the US is exploring replacement barrels from Venezuela and Saudi Arabia.”