The Keystone XL Pipeline Was Never Operational — Now the U.S. Might Need It

Although the project was stopped before it could even reach a quarter of completion, the Keystone Pipeline System is fully functional today. The portion of the Keystone Pipeline System that's already built runs “from the North Dakota border south through South Dakota to Steele City, Nebraska, where it splits.” Part of the pipeline runs east through Missouri while the other part runs through Oklahoma and into Texas. The entire system without the XL extension stretches about 2,687 miles in total length.