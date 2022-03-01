More Companies Leave Russia, Oil Giants Shell and BP Exit Investments

More Companies Leave Russia, Oil Giants Shell and BP Exit InvestmentsBy Kathryn Underwood
Mar. 1 2022, Published 12:04 p.m. ET
Shell and BP, two major players in the global oil industry, announced this week that they will depart from their investment positions in Russian firms. They join a list of corporations looking to distance themselves from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. What's the current tally of companies leaving Russia?
Western nations are using economic tactics in an attempt to cripple Russia and force President Vladimir Putin to withdraw Russian troops from Ukraine. Nations including the U.S., United Kingdom, Japan, and New Zealand have imposed sanctions on Russia and blocked assets. Also, a number of companies are looking to leave Russia and sacrifice billions in potential profits.
Companies are boycotting Russia in protest of its ongoing attacks on Ukraine.
Many companies are either exiting their positions in joint ventures with Russian firms or boycotting Russian companies, reported Reuters. For example, some Russian banks have been cut off from the SWIFT financial system, which facilitates international transactions.
BP is giving up its 20 percent stake in state-controlled Rosneft, which will cost it up to $25 billion and halves BP’s oil and gas reserves. BP has been Russia’s largest foreign investor.
Equinor, a Norwegian energy firm, is divesting its joint ventures in Russia. About 1.5 percent of the company’s total output comes from Russia.
Shell, the largest European oil company, is exiting its joint ventures with Russian natural gas firm Gazprom. According to The New York Times, Shell’s investment in Russia was worth $3 billion. Ben van Beurden, the CEO of Shell, said, “We are shocked by the loss of life in Ukraine, which we deplore, resulting from a senseless act of military aggression.”
Technology companies are also getting involved. Microsoft will remove Russian state-owned media outlet RT's mobile apps from the Windows App store and ban ads on Russian state-sponsored media. Google and Meta-owned Facebook have banned RT and other Russian channels from taking in ad revenue.
Norway and Australia have sovereign wealth funds that are divesting themselves of Russian assets in the wake of the conflict. Norway has the largest sovereign wealth fund globally, with Russian assets worth about $2.8 billion.
Other corporate actions against Russia:
FedEx and UPS are both stopping service to Russia and Ukraine.
AerCap Holdings and BOC Aviation are terminating aircraft leases with Russian airlines due to sanctions.
Delta Air Lines and American Airlines have halted flying over Russia. United Airlines has rerouted some flights that normally fly over Russian airspace.
Container shipping company Ocean Network Express, in Singapore, suspended bookings to and from Russia.
Volkswagen suspended deliveries of cars to Russia. Volvo and GM said that they will suspend exports to Russia as well.
British bank HSBC is pulling out of relationships with Russian banks.
Typically-neutral Switzerland is adopting EU sanctions and freezing the assets of several Russian individuals and companies.
The NASDAQ and NYSE have temporarily stopped trading of Russian-based companies.
Pressure grows for oil companies ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies to leave Russia.
As more companies join in boycotting or cutting ties with Russian businesses, the pressure is mounting for other corporations with interests in Russia to do the same. TotalEnergies, a French firm, and ExxonMobil both have stakes in Russian oil and gas endeavors.