DWAC Target Price: Can Trump SPAC Reach $100 Before Merger?

While several SPACs are trading below the IPO price of $10, including many that have merged, Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) has been a ray of hope for SPAC bulls. It has announced a merger with former President Donald Trump’s TMTG (Trump Media and Technology Group). DWAC stock has been volatile and has a 52-week range of $9.84–$175. What’s the target price for DWAC and can it hit $100 again before the merger completion?