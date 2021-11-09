Should You Buy DWAC Stock or Will It Go CCIV's Way After the PIPE?

Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) has been the most active SPAC after it announced a merger with former President Donald Trump’s TMTG (Trump Media and Technology Group). Meanwhile, the SPAC stock has whipsawed. It went as high as $175 but now trades at almost a third of that. Should you buy the stock before the merger and could it go the same way as Churchill Capital IV (CCIV), which plunged after the massive PIPE (private investment in public equity) investment.