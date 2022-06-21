Would a Recession Lower Car Prices? Demand Remains High Despite Prices

Used car prices touched record highs and hit an all-time high of $28,205 in December 2021. As new car inventories dropped amid high demand and shortage of chips, used car prices shot up. Those pressures have been easing now and used car prices have declined for three months in a row. However, used car prices are still at historically high levels. The prices of new and used cars have been one of the notable contributors to the U.S.’s multi-decade high inflation of 8.6 percent in May.