DigiByte Price Prediction: Should You Buy the Dip?

If you think that DeFi is the future of finance and like DigiByte's price prediction, you might want to add DGB coin to your portfolio. DigiByte isn’t available on Coinbase yet, but you can purchase it on Bittrex or Bitfinex with the U.S. dollar. Alternatively, you can buy the DGB coin on Binance, Huobi, and KuCoin with Bitcoin, Ethereum, or any other major cryptocurrency.