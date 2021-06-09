Where Will Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Be in 2025?

Bitcoin Cash is a cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. It’s among the early altcoins or Bitcoin alternatives. Bitcoin Cash is meant to be a payment tool. The network is designed to support fast transactions at low fees.

You can use BCH to pay for purchases and many businesses accept it. You can also transfer it to other people. For example, a worker in a foreign country can send money back home to family members in Bitcoin Cash. You can hold BCH as an investment. The cryptocurrency’s value has appreciated about 80 percent since January. Therefore, it has outperformed the stock market considering the S&P 500’s 13 percent returns during the same period.