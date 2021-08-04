DigiByte Might Not Touch $1 Anytime Soon, Has Strong Price Potential

The cryptocurrency space witnessed a lot of investor interest at the beginning of 2021, which saw Bitcoin and many altcoins zoom. However, then came China’s crackdown and Elon Musk’s U-turn on accepting Bitcoin as a payment for Tesla vehicles and the crypto space saw a sell-off. Many altcoins were caught off in this sell-off and DigiByte was one of them. Since cryptos have somewhat stabilized, what's DigiByte's (DGB) price prediction and can it go up to reach $1?