These Altcoins Might Make Investors 'Crypto Millionaires' in 2021

Allowing interoperability between blockchains, Polkadot (DOT) aims to enable cross-chain transfers of any type of asset or data—not just tokens. With shared security, DOT will allow developers to build their own blockchain while using the security that DOT provides.

Through governance, token holders have total control over the protocol and they are able to use the token for staking. As a form of PoS, parachains are added as bonded tokens. DOT will be locked during the bonding period. DOT will be released back to the account that bonded it after the duration of the bond has elapsed and the parachain is removed.