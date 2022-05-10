Did Donald Trump Bet on Rich Strike? Former POTUS Attended the Kentucky Derby

As most of the country knows now, 80-1 longshot Rich Strike pulled out in front of the other horses in the last seconds of the Kentucky Derby and won the race. Jockey Sonny Leon rode the winning horse. A rumor has been circulating that Leon turned down an invitation to the White House after the win saying, “If I wanted to see a horse’s ass, I would have come in second.” The rumor is false and almost identical to jokes circulated in past years, reports Snopes.com.