Kentucky Derby Jockeys Are Competing for a Big Payday

The 2022 Kentucky Derby is scheduled to take place at 6:57 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 7, airing live on NBC from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Among the competitors are horses named Epicenter, Summer Is Tomorrow, Tiz the Bomb, Simplification, and — our favorite moniker — Cyberknife.

If you tune in to watch the big race tomorrow, you might be wondering how much a jockey makes per race. We have all the details.