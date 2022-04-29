Fact Check: Did Joe Biden Promise Student Loan Forgiveness?

Since taking office in January 2021, no American has had to make a payment on their federal student loans. President Joe Biden has extended the moratorium on repayment several times, with the latest extension pushing the date to August 31, 2022.

Biden is expected to make a decision to forgive some amount of debt for some or all borrowers before repayment resumes, with some demanding he makes good on his promises. But did Biden actually promise student loan forgiveness, or are pundits putting words in his mouth?