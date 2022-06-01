Warren Buffett and BlackRock Aren’t Behind the DEF Shortage

Both Buffett and BlackRock have a lot riding on the U.S. economy. Whereas Berkshire is a conglomerate whose fortunes are mostly tied to the health of the U.S. economy, a DEF-driven slump in the U.S. economy would be the last thing BlackRock would want. Rising markets lead to more fund inflow and fees for BlackRock. If the U.S. economy is indeed grounded due to the DEF shortage, neither Buffett nor BlackRock would benefit.