Poker Bad Boy Dan Bilzerian Might Be Exaggerating About His Winnings

Bilzerian had acting roles in several films, including Olympus Has Fallen, Lone Survivor, The Other Woman, and War Dogs. His poker career has brought him some winnings, though whether he’s exaggerated those amounts is unclear. He placed 180th in the World Series of Poker in 2009, winning about $36,000. However, he claims to have won millions in private games, including $50 million in 2014.