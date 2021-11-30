The Origin of Dan Bilzerian’s Wealth Has Been a Mystery for Years

A new book promises to reveal how Dan Bilzerian got rich, but you'll only know the answer if you can get your hands on the memoir. As Page Six reported in Nov. 2021, a limited edition of the Instagram star’s book, The Setup, is being delayed by printers who object to what’s contained therein. “There has been a delay on the binding of the book because the workers are protesting and walking out on their shift due to the ‘offensive’ content of the book that they were binding,” a spokesperson for Bilzerian told Page Six.