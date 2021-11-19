Should You Buy Clover Health (CLOV) Stock Like Chamath Palihapitiya?

According to MarketBeat, analysts' consensus target price for CLOV stock is $9, which is 60 percent above its current price. Among the five analysts tracking CLOV, three recommend "sell," and two recommend "hold." None recommend "buy." Their highest target price of $10 is 78 percent above the stock's current price, while their lowest target of $7 is 25 percent above. On Nov. 15, Credit Suisse raised its target price for CLOV stock to $9 from $8 but maintained a neutral rating.