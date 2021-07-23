Will Clover Health (CLOV) Stock Go Up and Should You Buy It Now?

CLOV has an enterprise value of around $3.2 billion and is expected to report revenues of $820 million in 2021 at the midpoint of the guidance, which would mean a 2021 EV-to-sales multiple of 3.9x. Considering that peers UnitedHealth Group and Humana are trading at NTM EV-to-sales multiples of 1.4x and 0.8x, respectively, CLOV stock looks expensive even after a significant price drop in 2021. If the firm isn’t cleared of any wrongdoing by the regulator, CLOV stock might fall much more.