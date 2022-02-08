Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski Offers Rogan $100M — What’s His Net Worth?

Chris Pavlovski was a finalist in 2010 for the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year designation. In 2013, Pavlovski launched Rumble, a YouTube-like video content platform. Most of Rumble's customer base comes from the U.S., particularly those with right-wing perspectives. Pavlovski's goal is to provide a neutral platform for all voices. He’s also the founder and CEO of IT consultancy firm Cosmic Development.