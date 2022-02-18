Why Cepton’s Short Squeeze Could End Badly

Cepton stock began trading at $9.47 per share on Feb. 17, touching a low of $8.69 and a high of $80.16 that day. The volatility came despite multiple trading halts directed by the Nasdaq. The stock eventually closed at $42, 343 percent higher than its previous day’s closing. In premarket trading on Feb. 18, however, it was down again. The company’s market cap has surged to $6.5 billion.