Trading Halts, Explained: What They Are and How Long They Last

Trading halts are quite common. A study posted by the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania analyzed the frequency of trading halts. It showed that between 2012 and 2015, there was at least 1 halt on 98 percent of the trading days. Also, there were at least five halts on 72 percent of trading days. On December 17, 2021, the stock market in Turkey triggered a market-wide circuit breaker twice in one hour. All of the listed stocks were halted after the Borsa Istanbul 100 index fell by 7 percent.