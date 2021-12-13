Best Growth Stocks for Investors in 2022 After a Volatile 2021

Cathie Wood of ARK Invest is among the best-known growth stock-oriented fund managers on Wall Street. However, her funds are underperforming in 2021. Her flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is down almost 23 percent YTD, while the S&P 500 is up 25 percent for the year. If not for top-holding Tesla, ARKK would have had an even more dismal year.