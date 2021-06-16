Reddit and WallStreetBets Might Take Canoo Stock to the Moon

EV (electric vehicle) stocks are featured regularly on Reddit group WallStreetBets. Along with larger EV stocks like Tesla and NIO, whose price is arguably difficult to influence, smaller EV names like Workhorse (WKHS) and Canoo (GOEV) have also been among the top discussions on WallStreetBets. Can Reddit take Canoo stock to the moon next after AMC Entertainment and GameStop?

Canoo is a startup EV company that went public through a SPAC merger in 2020. Several other EV startups, including Fisker and Lordstown Motors, went public through the SPAC route in 2020. However, all of them have crashed from their highs. Despite bouncing from the lows, GOEV stock is still down almost 55 percent from the peaks. Lucid Motors is the latest EV startup to go public through the SPAC route. Lucid Motors is expected to merge with Churchill Capital IV (CCIV) later this month.