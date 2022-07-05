Everything You Need To Know About the Unborn Child Tax Credit

The child tax credit for pregnant moms would allow families to claim the child tax credit in the year before the baby is born, and even for stillbirths or miscarriages. Therefore, if you were pregnant in 2022 and delivered in the early months of 2023, you’d be able to claim the child tax credit on your 2022 tax return. However, you’ll need to have the child’s social security number before the tax deadline. The normal IRS tax filing deadline is around mid-April.