Do You Have to Report Stocks on Your Taxes? Yes, and Here's How

Non-qualified dividends are subject to the same tax rate as their normal income tax bracket rate. The tax rate for qualified dividends is the same for long-term capital gains. According to the IRS, the tax rate for most people isn’t higher than 15 percent. Also, most of the net capital gains can be taxed at 0 percent if the filer's income is $40,400 or less if single or $80,800 if filing jointly.