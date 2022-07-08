FDA Authorizes Pharmacists to Prescribe Pfizer’s Paxlovid

Paxlovid, an antiviral therapy, consists of two medications together. A course of treatment requires three pills twice a day for five days. It's intended for people with COVID-19 who are at risk of having severe symptoms, such as older adults or people with heart issues. However, it's not recommended for people with severe kidney or liver problems. The FDA authorized Paxlovid in Dec. 2021 for people aged 12 and above who weigh at least 88 pounds and are at high risk for severe disease.