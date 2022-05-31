Can Joe Biden End the Filibuster? No. But Here's What He Can Do

Despite having a tentative majority in the Senate, Democrats haven't been able to pass much of Joe Biden's legislative agenda because contemporary use of the filibuster has prevented virtually any bill from passing without 60 or more votes.

Though the party in power could change the filibuster rule, one or two holdouts — namely Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Arizona's Kyrsten Sinema — are opposed to ending the filibuster. But could the president do anything to end the gridlock? Here are the executive actions Biden has available to help end the filibuster.