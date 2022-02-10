Will Black Rifle Coffee Be the 'Next Starbucks' After Its IPO?

While the U.S. IPO market has dried up in 2022, SPAC mergers have kept the market afloat. On Feb. 9, SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp. I (SBEA) announced that its stockholders have approved the merger with Black Rifle Coffee and the merged entity will trade under the ticker symbol “BRCC.” What’s the forecast for Black Rifle Coffee stock after the merger and is it a good buy?