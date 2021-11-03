SBEA Stock Looks Undervalued Before Black Rifle Coffee Merger

Since none of the analysts cover Black Rifle Coffee stock, we have to rely on the forecasts provided by the company. From 2019 to 2023, the company expects its revenue to grow 51 percent compounded annually. In 2023, Black Rifle Coffee expects revenue of $430.4 million and an adjusted EBIDTA of $15.1 million. The company expects its SAM (serviceable addressable market) to be worth more than $28 billion.