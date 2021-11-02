Will Black Rifle Coffee Drama Impact Its Soon-to-be-Public Stock?

Americanized coffee brand Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) of Salt Lake City, Utah is going public via a SPAC. The move is bold considering the recent backlash after Black Rifle denounced far-right extremists.

The coffee brand has always appealed to conservative Americans, especially working-class veterans, gun advocates, law enforcement, and Trump supporters. However, the company has drawn a thin line separating itself from the far-right extremists despite historically riding on President Donald Trump's coattail.

In a Facebook post on Nov. 2, BRCC wrote, "Today, we’re excited to announce our next evolution: to become a publicly traded company. Serving great coffee and culture to people who love America is still our passion, while keeping our focus on supporting the veteran, law enforcement, and first responder communities."

Donald Trump Jr. supports Black Rifle Coffee, BRCC denounces far-right extremists

Black Rifle Coffee is learning the painful lesson every right-wing grifter faces eventually:



There's no such thing as "the right amount of hate". Once you say "no, this is too far" to a group you've fed nothing but hate, all you're doing is adding yourself to the menu. — Snorlexi (@NerdyLexicon) July 17, 2021

BRCC founder and CEO Evan Hafer is a veteran himself and makes it his mission to employ veterans and support first responders, law enforcement, and more. He has also historically supported Trump and his policies. Hafer has even garnered support from Donald Trump Jr., but that still isn't enough for some conservatives.

Article continues below advertisement

When Hafer made an effort to distance Black Rifle from far-right extremists like those who attacked the Capitol building in January, many conservatives got upset. Republican customers got in a tizzy thinking that BRCC was distancing itself from conservatism as a whole.

Hafer said that isn't the case at all. He responded to the criticism and said, "I don't participate in the daily dialogue of what's happening, you know, in the fringe aspects of Twitter. [...] I participate in real conversations with real people as I'm serving coffee at my coffee shop; those are the people I talk to, people that I can put a face to a name."

Article continues below advertisement

In 2018, Black Rifle published a satire YouTube video about a son "coming out" as conservative to his liberal father. The video shows the family having a violent outburst about the news. Right now, Hafer and his team seem to be stepping further from political leanings—even if marginally. Still, the company is striving to be the Starbucks of the conservative community.

The reality is that Black Rifle is a company made up of American veterans who have fought overseas. Despite that, the company doesn't want to be a one-sided stereotype.