Hugh Jackman: 'Full-On Caffeine Addict' to Coffee Entrepreneur

If you’re surprised to learn that Hugh Jackman has a coffee brand , you should know that that coffee is in the actor’s Australian heritage. “Everyone knows we love beer and things like that, but actually, Ozzies love coffee,” Jackman explained to The Daily Beast in 2018. “We had a huge influx of immigration after World War II from Southern Europe, and so good coffee has been something that we’ve always had, and we’re really, really snobby about it.”

Jackman describes himself as a “full-on caffeine addict,” and that trait carries over to his roles, including Wolverine of the X-Men film franchise. “Every character I’ve ever played weirdly likes the same coffee that Hugh Jackman likes. I’ll only go so far for my art,” he quipped. “Wolverine is just more caffeine because I’m training like a maniac.”

Jackman co-founded Laughing Man Coffee in 2011.

The Reminiscence star also told The Daily Beast that he read and was inspired by the books Banker to the Poor by Nobel Prize winner Muhammad Yunus and Shameless Exploitation in Pursuit of the Common Good by Paul Newman. “It struck me that doing a social business was probably the best way to use the profile of someone in my position,” he recalled. “So I had that in my head before I know what that business was going to be.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

During a trip to Ethiopia in 2009, Jackman met a coffee farmer named Dukale who was working 84-hour weeks to support his family. In 2011, Jackman and business partner David Steingard launched Laughing Man Coffee, which now boasts two cafés in Manhattan.

Article continues below advertisement