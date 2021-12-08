BigBear.ai Stock Forecast After GIG Merger: Is BBAI a Good Investment?

While December has been a slow month for IPOs, there has been a flurry of new listings through SPAC mergers. This includes the listing of Southeast Asian ride-hailing company Grab, which had the reputation of being the largest SPAC deal. GigCapital4 (GIG) stockholders have also approved the merger with BigBear.ai and the merged entity will start to trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “BBAI.” What’s the forecast for BBAI stock and is it a good investment?