PSTH Stock: What's Ackman Up to and Should You Still Buy Into It?

Unlike a SPAC, a SPARC doesn't intend to raise capital through an IPO. Instead, it's an opt-in whereby investors would only need to put money in if they like the deal that’s announced. It will have the advantage of not tying up the cash while the SPAC looks for a target. Creating a SPARC out of PSTH would require shareholder approval, SEC approval, and a rule change from the NYSE. If this plan is approved, PSTH shareholders would get $20 per share in cash and one SPARC warrant for every share they currently own. Ackman also added that without changing the structure of the deal, it could be difficult to get a deal done in time.