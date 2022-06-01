The Best Places To Take a Family Vacation in Summer 2022
Summer is nearly here and many families are hard at work, putting together their list of fun (and affordable) things they can do together. Whereas the COVID-19 pandemic has certainly changed the way we spend and travel, one thing we can't let it interfere with is our joy. Here’s a look at some of the best summer vacation destinations for families in 2022.
Traveling with the family this summer? Here’s where you can go
Walt Disney World (Orlando)
Disney has been and continues to be one of the best summer vacation destinations for families around the world. Located in Orlando, Fla., Disney World features thrill rides, parades, and shows, and even lets young children interact with some of their favorite characters.
To enter either the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom, you’ll need to buy an admission ticket, which can range from $129 to $140 per day for persons aged 10 and up. Prices may be lower depending on the day you plan to visit the park, and are usually cheaper if you select more than one day.
OWA Parks & Resort
OWA Parks & Resort in Foley, Ala., gives you and the family access to plenty of fun-filled activities. Tropic Falls Theme Park, an OWA amusement park, includes 23 rides, an outdoor wave pool, and an indoor water park featuring a convertible roof, according to TripAdvisor.
Tickets to enter both Tropic Falls Theme Park and the indoor water park start at $69.99 when you pay in person. The price reduces to just $26.99 per person for entrance to the theme park only.
In addition to visiting Tropic Falls, you and the family might also enjoy Foley Railroad Museum or the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo, which are less than 15 minutes away from the amusement park. The area also features plenty of shopping and restaurants.
Quassy Amusement Park and Waterpark
Quassy Amusement Park and Waterpark, in Middlebury, Conn., features dozens of rides, a waterpark, games, attractions, and even rides on Lake Quassapaug, all of which you and the family are sure to enjoy.
Tickets start at $34.99 for a 1-day weekend all-access pass for individuals over 45 inches tall and $29.99 for those under 45 inches. The price increases to $49.99 (over 45 inches tall) and $44.99 (under 45 inches tall) for a two-day weekend all-access pass.
With plenty of hotels and rentals featured on Airbnb and Vrbo to choose from, you’re given the flexibility of being able to spend your vacation how you want.
Atlantis (Bahamas)
If you’re looking to travel off U.S. soil but don’t quite want to break the bank, Atlantis Bahamas may be the ideal location for you and the family. You can book your stay at The Cove, The Royal, The Reef, The Coral, or the Harborside Resort and enjoy the fresh breeze and beautiful beaches of the Bahamas.
Atlantis also features a 141-acre waterpark and Dolphin Cay, a marine-mammal habitat. This summer, Atlantis is offering guests their fourth night free when they book at The Royal or The Coral. Prices per room vary depending on when and where you book your stay.
Planning your summer getaway requires research and most importantly, a budget. The first thing you’ll want to do is decide how much you want to spend in total and then use resourceful sites that let you bundle costs (such as flight, hotel, and rental fees) to save some money.