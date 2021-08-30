Here’s How To Capitalize on Hurricanes Through Stocks

On Aug. 29, Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana as a category 4 storm, much stronger than initially forecast. As a major storm or hurricane approaches, there tends to be a surge in regional demand as last-minute activity and essential travel increase in preparation.

After a hurricane makes landfall, there could be lingering demand and supply concerns based on the amount of damage, flooding, and community displacement. Usually, home improvement, building, and financial services stocks perform well during this time. What are the best hurricane stocks to buy now?

Home improvement stocks have the potential to explode

Two companies that may benefit from a hurricane's aftermath are Home Depot and Lowe’s. These businesses' sales may rise after the disaster as people buy materials required to clean up and rebuild.

Home Depot is the world’s largest home improvement retailer, with nearly 2,300 stores across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Many customers will want to stock up on supplies before a hurricane makes landfall, and many more will purchase supplies in bulk afterward to repair any damage. As of last week, Home Depot stock had soared more than 110 percent since the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March 2020.

Lowe’s, like Home Depot, benefits largely from hurricanes. Lowe’s operated 1,973 home improvement and hardware stores in the U.S. and Canada as of Jul. 30, 2021. The company offers products for repair, maintenance, home decoration, and property maintenance. As of last week, Lowe’s stock had gained more than 200 percent from the early pandemic.

