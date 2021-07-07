The Hurricane Factor: Stocks That Spike During Hurricane Season

Hurricanes aren't just a sign of climate change and natural disasters. For some investors, hurricanes are a chance to build wealth. Those in the opportunistic group pay attention to stocks that do particularly well amid hurricane season .

Finding stocks that benefit from hurricanes requires a dive into industries that fare better under stormy skies.

Certain industries see increased demand during hurricane season.

Hurricanes and tropical storms can be devastating. This is especially true considering that "the intensity, frequency, and duration of North Atlantic hurricanes, as well as the frequency of the strongest hurricanes, have all increased since the early 1980s" according to the National Climate Assessment.

Some industries play a key role during hurricane season. One of those industries is the home improvement space. Residents in storm paths prepare their properties and belongings with home improvement supplies before storms hit and local areas implement evacuation protocols.

Additionally, generator and battery companies see a spike in demand during these times. This is another industry heavily involved in hurricane preparation.

Before and during a storm, fuel companies see a spike as evacuees travel outside of their local area to see shelter from hurricanes.

Following storms, the water treatment and engineering response industries play a critical role.