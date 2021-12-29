At-Home COVID Tests Are Available in Stores, With Free Ones Coming From the Government

As the omicron variant of COVID-19 stokes a surge in cases, the federal government will soon send at-home COVID-19 tests to anyone who requests them. But in the meantime, various websites around the web are suggesting some of the best at-home COVID test options—with the provision, as CNET adds, that the “best one for you ultimately depends on cost, whether your insurance, FSA, or HSA covers the expense, and whether you prefer to take a saliva sample or nasal swab.”