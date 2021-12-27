Omicron Outdoor Transmission: Here’s What the Experts Say

It has been over two years since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported from Wuhan, China. The medical community got its act together and vaccines have been effective. However, it's back to the drawing board after the emergence of the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. The vaccines’ efficacy has been rather low amid the emergence of the omicron variant unless people get a booster dose. There are also concerns about whether the omicron variant is more transmissible outdoors.