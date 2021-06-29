AvePoint (AVPT) Stock Looks Like a Solid Bet After APXT Merger

No analysts cover AvePoint stock, but given that it's a leading global Microsoft strategic cloud partner, analysts will likely start covering it soon.

APXT assigned AvePoint a pro forma EV (enterprise value) of $1.7 billion. However, based on APXT stock's current market price of $12.29, the market cap is close to $2.4 billion and the EV is about $2.1 billion. Based on this EV and AvePoint’s projected total revenue, its valuation multiples for 2021 and 2022 are 10.9x and 8.2x, respectively.

Considering that peers Alteryx and Dynatrace are trading at NTM EV-to-sales multiples of 10x and 19.1x, respectively, AvePoint stock looks undervalued.