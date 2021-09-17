Audius Crypto Is a Good Long-Term Investment, Chance to Buy the Dip

Music streaming is a big business and it's lucrative. Seeing how quickly Spotify has been growing, there's a reason to believe Audius will be successful as well. Spotify recently reported 165 million paying subscribers.

In a sign of great things to come, Audius inked a first-of-its-kind deal with TikTok in August. The arrangement makes it easy for artists to upload their songs to TikTok for use in the videos shared on the social app.