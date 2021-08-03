GRSV SPAC Stock Is a Bargain Before the Ardagh Metal Packaging Merger

Currently, AMP stock isn't covered by analysts. However, given that it's a leading metal packaging provider, analysts should start covering it soon.

Based on GRSV’s current price, AMP has an enterprise value of $8.75 billion. Based on this value and AMP’s projected total revenue, its valuation multiples for 2021 and 2022 are 2.3x and 1.9x, respectively. The company’s 2024 EV-to-sales multiple of 1.6x looks much more attractive.

Considering that Ball Corporation and Crown Holdings are trading at NTM EV-to-sales multiples of 2.6x and 1.8x, respectively, AMP looks undervalued and worth considering.