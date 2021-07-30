Matterport Stock Is a Good Long-Term Investment, Might Be Multibagger

Wall Street hasn’t started covering Matterport stock, so there isn't a consensus target price to look at right now.

Based on MTTR’s current price, Matterport has a market capitalization of around $4.4 billion. Matterport expects revenue of $123 million in 2021 and $747.3 million in 2025, which means 2021 and 2025 price-to-sales multiples of 35.8x and 5.9x, respectively. Matterport expects to be EBITDA positive in 2024 and expects to post an EBITDA of $78.5 million in 2025, which would mean a 2025 EV-to-EBITDA multiple of 43.3x.