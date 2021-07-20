Is Matterport Stock a Good Buy After GHVI Merger Approval?

Based on GHVI’s current price, Matterport has an enterprise value of $3.1 billion. Based on this value and Matterport’s projected total revenue, its valuation multiples for 2021 and 2022 are 25.2x and 15.3x, respectively. Since Matterport is a growth stock, the company’s 2025 EV-to-sales multiple of 4.1x looks much more attractive. Considering that Twilio and Unity Software are trading at NTM EV-to-sales multiples of 22.3x and 24.1x, respectively, Matterport looks undervalued.