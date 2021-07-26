Amazon Gears Up for Wider Crypto Acceptance With Amp Partnership

At first glance, the claims in BitBoy Crypto's YouTube video feel unfounded. However, Amazon's recent job ad for a digital currency lead gives some merit to the rumors. Armstrong even covers this in his video.

The job ad isn't a given that Amazon will accept cryptocurrency via an Amp and Algorand partnership, but it's proof that the company plans to look into and develop crypto solutions.

So far, neither Amazon nor Amp has spoken on the matter, so it remains a rumor. The speculators' focus on altcoins is interesting given the fact that these tokens are so much more volatile and unpredictable than Bitcoin (which is already rather volatile and unpredictable itself). However, AMP in particular acts as digital collateral and is instantly transferable. Because of that, it could make sense for this particular token to join forces with the quick-delivery e-commerce platform.