Is AMP the Next Hottest Altcoin? Its Price Prediction for 2021

AMP has been around since Oct. 2020, and its price started rising in Feb. 2021. The token started at $0.01 and has now surged to $0.07. Unlike other altcoins, which have fallen in price, AMP’s price momentum remains strong. Part of that has to do with the project’s numerous partnerships. AMP works with Coinbase, Gemini, Bittrex, Flexa, SushiSwap, UniSwap , and various other centralized and decentralized exchanges.

Given just how much mainstream approval AMP has received, it’s safe to assume that AMP is going to be around for a while. It currently has a $3.1 billion market cap, and could easily grow its price tenfold in the next 12 to 24 months. Unlike more speculative cryptos, which can be volatile, tokens with more serious applications tend to have long-term survivability and stability. A $1 price target is a reasonable goal for this altcoin, the 39th largest token by market cap.