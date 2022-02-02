Adventure Gold (AGLD) Crypto Price Prediction: Might Go Sky High

As of mid-day on Feb. 2, AGLD is trading at the equivalent of $1.58 per token. The Coinbase-listed token has gained more than 42 percent of value in the last 24 hours, which is consistent with the overall crypto market’s gains during the same period. AGLD is down 13.19 percent in the last month, but its value has increased by more than 337 percent since the token’s initial release in September 2021.