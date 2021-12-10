Online Game ‘Metropolis Origins’ Is Like ‘Magic: The NFT Gathering’

You can think of Metropolis Origins as the NFT version of the game Magic: The Gathering. In fact, developer Graeme Devine says Metropolis Origins, a sequel to the 1987 PC game Metropolis, was inspired by Magic, the hit collectible card game.

“We want it to be exactly like Magic: The Gathering, where you could buy a set and play the game,” Devine told GamesBeat last month. “That’s our entire model.”