Archer Merger Approaches, ACIC Stock Looks Like a Bargain

The outlook for ACIC stock looks promising. Archer is expected to benefit from an increase in demand for UAM once it becomes operational. The UAM market size is expected to be in the range of $1.5 trillion–$3 trillion by 2040, according to Morgan Stanley.

ACIC assigned Archer a pro forma EV (enterprise value) of $2.7 billion. Based on this EV and Archer’s projected total revenue, its valuation multiples for 2024 and 2025 are 64.6x and 2.6x, respectively.